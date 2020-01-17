Global  

A Russian company called KrioRus wants to make the pain of losing a loved one a little bit more hopeful.

KrioRus is the first Russian cryonics project, which stores human brains and bodies in freezing temperatures .

With the hope that one day it will be possible to resurrect the person.

KrioRus has 71 “patients,” which is the term it uses to refer to the brains and cadavers that float around in liquid nitrogen.

Cryonics is rooted in the idea that keeping the brain will allow people to be revived with the same personality and knowledge as before they died.

Cryonics has been attacked by the medical and science communities for being fake or “quackery”.

But for those who believe in a future where this could be possible, it’s a source of hope.

KrioRus reports that hundreds of potential clients from nearly 20 countries have signed up for its after-death service.

Metro says that it costs $36,000 to freeze a whole body and $15,000 for the brain alone — but only for Russians.

Prices are slightly higher for non-Russians
