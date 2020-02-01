Search Continues For Missing 11-Year-Old Gannon Stauch

StacyK RT @DiscoveryID: Have you seen 5-year-old Dulce Maria Alavez? She's one of our "In Pursuit with John Walsh" missing children this week. #Te… 3 minutes ago

AllSeeingEyeofTruth RT @DiscoveryID: #TeamInPursuit the search continues for one of our missing children, Serenity Dennard. Have you seen her? 4,500 miles of w… 5 minutes ago

Tristan RT @aware_the: Waxahachie, TX – Waxahachie Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 14-year-old girl who they fear mig… 24 minutes ago

CMoore News® (Carly Moore) RT @FOX21News: .@BThompsonNews will have a live report tonight at 5 and 6:30 p.m. from the new search area for 11-year-old Gannon Stauch.… 57 minutes ago