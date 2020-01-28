Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > How The Wuhan Coronavirus Is Nothing Like Chicken Pox

How The Wuhan Coronavirus Is Nothing Like Chicken Pox

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:37s - Published < > Embed
How The Wuhan Coronavirus Is Nothing Like Chicken Pox

How The Wuhan Coronavirus Is Nothing Like Chicken Pox

The coronavirus outbreak that started in China has infected more than 20,000 people and killed more than 400.

According to Business Insider, cases have already been recorded in 24 other countries.

Fortunately, most patients have seemed to make full recoveries so far.

However, the Chinese Health Commission warns that even those who've recovered could be at risk of reinfection.

One expert says that's because the antibodies that patients are producing so far don't necessarily last very long.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

notahobbits

Cinder @Sterling2143 SARS and MERS are both coronaviruses just like this new wuhan coronavirus .. nothing to see here 18 minutes ago

604Now

604 Now | Vancouver Nothing spreads like fear. https://t.co/njoD4N5oSd 5 hours ago

payakapon_oom

oomoom1a RT @mavakaga: #coronavirus in Wuhan is nothing like a flu of any other kind https://t.co/eHyLqO5ngu via @YouTube 9 hours ago

mavakaga

Mavakaga #coronavirus in Wuhan is nothing like a flu of any other kind https://t.co/eHyLqO5ngu via @YouTube 10 hours ago

ThesilenceJames

Andrew James #ccp trying to convince the world they sincere by building a hospital in 10days in #Wuhan. #Really? Like a reckless… https://t.co/cJ5jAAkbuG 18 hours ago

RitasArtCafe

Rita Putatunda RT @timesofindia: #Coronavirus On rescue operation, AI left nothing to chance “Flying into Wuhan on the first flight was like witnessing… 19 hours ago

hariharr

H҉A҉R҉I҉H҉A҉R҉ RT @amritabhinder: #Coronavirus On rescue operation, Air India left nothing to chance Flying into Wuhan on the first flight was like wit… 19 hours ago

amritabhinder

Amrita Bhinder #Coronavirus On rescue operation, Air India left nothing to chance Flying into Wuhan on the first flight was lik… https://t.co/miPOl2x3zL 20 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Google Searches For Corona Beer Surge As News Of Coronavirus Outbreak Spreads [Video]Google Searches For Corona Beer Surge As News Of Coronavirus Outbreak Spreads

The coronavirus outbreak that originated in Wuhan, China, has nothing to do with Corona beer, but some people seem to think it does. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:34Published

Chinese media uses stock image to show hospital building progress [Video]Chinese media uses stock image to show hospital building progress

WUHAN, CHINA — As the Wuhan novel coronavirus continues to spread like wildfire throughout China, it's nice to see Beijing still using good old propaganda to deal with the situation. To handle the..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:19Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.