Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > What to Do with Your Big Game Day Leftovers

What to Do with Your Big Game Day Leftovers

Video Credit: LifeMinute.tv - Duration: 02:00s - Published < > Embed
What to Do with Your Big Game Day Leftovers

What to Do with Your Big Game Day Leftovers

You spent all weekend preparing delicious food for friends and family, to serve at your Sunday Big Game viewing party, but now what to do with all the leftovers?

Chef Pati Jinich, from the PBS Television series PATI'S MEXICAN TABLE , has partnered with Avocados From Mexico , and came to our kitchen to share a few recipe ideas for what you can make with your leftover avocados.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

koolrock3

koolrock RT @LimitedRunGames: Our next console giveaway is (what else?) the Animal Crossing Switch with a bonus cute game: our physical edition of W… 18 seconds ago

babie_sarahluv

sarah RT @xFlameOfLust: What if I turned you on then decided to play a sexual game with you.Where you masturbate infront of me but I'll randomly… 2 minutes ago

game_climate

@ClimateGame The Heat is coming to our new Website! Join us there and signup for regular updates as we develop this groundbreak… https://t.co/5khfz4XjyA 3 minutes ago

Jamesg22

James Goldamer RT @BREW_MATHs: 💙BREWERS RAFFLE💛 WIN this Signed Hader 2019 All-Star Jersey! It’s easy: 💥ENTRY 1) Comment with your favorite #Brewers GIF… 4 minutes ago

JohnMiller2010

John Miller @ABCthedrum @teelareid Teela, you live in one of the greatest countries in the world. You've grasped the opportunit… https://t.co/daLj0Ggm12 4 minutes ago

Lacello

John Kanost RT @BluePegPinkPeg: Every week in the guild on BGG our Pegheads start a "What are you playing this week" thread with a topic. John Kanost… 7 minutes ago

BigDowg2451

BigDowg245 4/10/20 67 more days!!! RT @FFVII_collector: I know what you’re thinking. PLEASE let this be in the remake. The humor of this situation is what made each play thro… 11 minutes ago

cannahousewife

The Canna Housewife Better hit up the 🔌 Anyone else notice all the post about January being the worst month people have had in a while… https://t.co/GW3gTTsZmi 15 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.