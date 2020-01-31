Japan to quarantine ship amid coronavirus fears

Global  

Japan's government said it would quarantine a Yokohama-bound cruise ship after a Hong Kong man who sailed on it tested positive for coronavirus.
Japan's government said on Monday (February 3) it would quarantine a Yokohama-bound cruise ship, after a Hong Kong man who sailed on it last month tested positive for coronavirus.

The 80-year-old man flew to Japan and boarded the ship, the Diamond Princess, run by Carnival Japan Inc, in Yokohama on January 20 and disembarked on January 25, NHK public broadcaster said.

He developed a cough a day before embarking, but did not develop a fever until January 30, a day before he was confirmed to have been infected by the virus in Hong Kong, NHK reported.



