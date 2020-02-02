Tom Cruise In This Super Bowl Spot For 'Top Gun: Maverick'

Tom Cruise, Jennifer Connelly, Manny Jacinto, Miles Teller and more star in this spot for 'Top Gun: Maverick'.

After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy's top aviators, Pete Mitchell is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him.

This trailer is in HD.