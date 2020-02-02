Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Tom Cruise In This Super Bowl Spot For 'Top Gun: Maverick'

Tom Cruise In This Super Bowl Spot For 'Top Gun: Maverick'

Video Credit: Movie Trailer News - Duration: 00:29s - Published < > Embed
Tom Cruise In This Super Bowl Spot For 'Top Gun: Maverick'

Tom Cruise In This Super Bowl Spot For 'Top Gun: Maverick'

Tom Cruise, Jennifer Connelly, Manny Jacinto, Miles Teller and more star in this spot for 'Top Gun: Maverick'.

After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy's top aviators, Pete Mitchell is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him.

This trailer is in HD.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

'Top Gun: Maverick' flies into the Super Bowl with an intense new spot

"The end is inevitable, Maverick." Paramount Pictures unveiled an intense new spot for Top Gun:...
Mashable - Published Also reported by •Just JaredLainey Gossip


Watch The Super Bowl Commercial For ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ With Tom Cruise

Will you see it?
Daily Caller - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

heyshaymoore

Shay Moore Back on dry land...did ya miss me????! Just a few shots from my annual vacation! My LS & I have planned a cruise fo… https://t.co/GPscuKeaIh 21 hours ago

IvanBuchanJanus

Ivan Buchanan-Januskevic🧢 RT @Keithmayoh: Still from the recent Top Gun 2 EXTENDED SUPER BOWL Trailer. This segment shows Tom Cruise wearing what looks like a sub-or… 3 days ago

THEDano9er

Daniel Pickett @adamlongoTV @wusa9 @DarrenMHaynes @spinnershells There are rumors (started by me) that Coach will be on the reboot… https://t.co/43OxbDLBBi 3 days ago

Keithmayoh

Keith M Still from the recent Top Gun 2 EXTENDED SUPER BOWL Trailer. This segment shows Tom Cruise wearing what looks like… https://t.co/7jfpEfWjOv 3 days ago

CaliScorpio89

intolerablethoughts @wetcrack1 Man the***I just saw on the Super Bowl cruise. Dude dragged this girl by her whole head cuh she pushe… https://t.co/jmP166CUfY 4 days ago

IrvSmith8284

IRV Smith RT @ChampionsForND: Successful 4th annual Fighting Irish @ the Super Bowl. Great to gather @NDFootball alumni, ND administration, and benef… 5 days ago

MrViralHimself

Mr. Viral 💻🔥 If you was on the Super Bowl Cruise you better start releasing footage now cuz BOY LISTEN!!! All I been seeing is C… https://t.co/dP5SbORybZ 5 days ago

Phillip_Cruise

Phillip _Cruise RT @HesSoTony: At some point there was a huge decision to name the Super Bowl. Turns out it was kind of an accident in naming. Imagine payi… 5 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Top 10 Super Bowl Commercials of 2020 [Video]Top 10 Super Bowl Commercials of 2020

Can we please fast-forward through this pesky sporting tournament to get to the advertisements? For this list, we’re taking a look at commercials that kicked it out of the park during Super Bowl LIV...

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 11:24Published

Top Gun: Maverick - Official Super Bowl 2020 Trailer [Video]Top Gun: Maverick - Official Super Bowl 2020 Trailer

Check out the official Super Bowl 2020 trailer for Top Gun: Maverick starring Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, Val Kilmer, Jennifer Connelly, Glen Powell, Jon Hamm and Ed Harris! Release Date: June 26,..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 00:29Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.