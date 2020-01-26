Iowa caucusgoers choose viable candidates in Des Moines

Global  

Iowa Democratic primary voters choose their candidates at a caucus held at Lincoln High School in Des Moines, Iowa.
Iowa Democrats were meeting at caucus sites around the state on Monday, kicking off what could be a bruising months-long national nominating fight to choose a November election challenger to Republican U.S. President Donald Trump.

Voters poured into more than 1,600 schools, community centers and other public locations to render judgment on a field of 11 Democratic contenders led by front-runners Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont and former Vice President Joe Biden, who have battled for the top in recent Iowa opinion polls.



