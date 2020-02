23ABC News at 6 p.m. | Top Stories for February 3, 2020

JOINING IS TONIGHT FOR23ABC NEWS AT SIX-- I'M JESSICAHARRINGTON.TONIGHT'S TOP STORIES..THE 20-20 PRESIDENTIAL RACE HASBEGUN...A LOOK AT THE CAUCUSES HAPPENINGIN IOWA THAT ARENOW UNDERWAY... DEMOCRATICCANDIDATES HOPING TO MAKEMOMENTUM AMONG VOTERS...AND??A DEADLY SHOOTING ON A GREYHOUNDBUS ON THE GRAPEVINE -- LEAVESONE DEAD AND 5 OTHERS WOUNDED.WHAT AUTHORITIES ARE SAYINGTONIGHT.AND -- FEBRUARY IS NATIONALBLACK HISTORY MONTH -- WELOOK AT THE IMPACT OF A LOCALAFRICAN-AMERICANBUSINESS OWNER HAS HERE IN KERNCOUNTY...ALLISON???23ABC NEWS AT SIX STARTS RIGHTNOW...WE BEGIN TONIGHT WITH THE IOWACAUCUSES...TONIGHT IS THE FIRST TIME VOTERSWILL WEIGH IN ONTHEIR PICKS FOR THE 20-20PRESIDENTIAL NOMINATION...HERE'S A LIVE LOOK AT THE VOTINGPROCESS TAKING PLACERIGHT NOW -- .IT IS A TIGHT, AND UNPREDICTABLERACE.A CAUCUS IS DIFFERENT FROM APRIMARY -- PRIMARIES AREHELD IN SEVERAL STATES INCLUDINGCALIFORNIA.UNLIKE IN A PRIMARY, WHERE VOTESARE CAST ANONYMOUSLY, INTHE IOWA CAUCUS VOTERS AREREQUIRED TO SHOW UP INPERSON AND MAKE A PUBLICDECLARATION OF THEIR POLITICS INFRONT OF FRIENDS, FAMILY, ANDNEIGHBORS.CAUCUS-GOERS GROUP UP BYCANDIDATE, PHYSICALLYPOSITIONING THEMSELVES INCLUSTERS WITH OTHER LIKE-MINDED VOTERS.THE SUPPORTERS FOR EACHCANDIDATE ARE THEN TALLIED UP.IF ANY GROUP HAS LESS THAN 15PERCENT SUPPORT, IT ISCONSIDERED NON-VIABLE, ANDMEMBERS OF THAT GROUP THEN HAVETHE CHANCE TO RECRUIT UNDECIDEDVOTERS TOSURPASS THE 15 PERCENT MINIMUMOR JOIN OTHER VIABLE GROUPS.SUPPORT FOR EACH CANDIDATE ISTHEN TALLIED AGAIN.(AD-LIB ANYTHING BEING SHOWN INSHOT)VOTERS - HEADING TO MORE THAN16-HUNDRED CAUCUS SITESACROSS THE STATE OF IOWA...DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATES SPENDINGTHE FINAL LEAD-UP TO TONIGHT-CANVASSING - AND HOLDING EVENTS.TRYING TO WIN OVER - LAST-MINUTE UNDECIDEDVOTERS.THE THREE SENATORS IN THE RACE -SPENDING THE DAY INWASHINGTON FOR CLOSING ARGUMENTSIN PRESIDENTTRUMP'S IMPEACHMENT TRIAL BEFORERUSHING BACK TOIOWA FOR TONIGHT'S RESULTS."THIS IS THE FIRST DAY THAT WECANACTUALLY MAKE A MARK."I CAN'T WAIT FOR AMERICA TO FINDOUTTONIGHT JUST HOW ROBUST ANDSTRONG OUR SUPPORT IS.THE REPUBLICAN PARTY IS ALSOHOLDING CAUCUSESTONIGHT.THOUGH PREIDENT TRUMP ONLY HASTWO LONG-SHOTCHALLENGERS, HE TWEETED EARLIER-ENCOURAGING REPUBLICANS HERE INIOWA TO STILL QUOTE "GOOUT AND CAUCUS TODAY."OFFICIALS CONTINUE TOINVESTIGATE A DEADLY SHOOTINGON A GREYHOUND BUS TRAVELING ONTHE GRAPEVINE --LEAVING ONE WOMAN DEAD ANDINJURING FIVE OTHERS IN LEBECSHORTLY BEFORE 1:30 A.M.

THISMORNING.23ABC'S BAYAN WANG HAS BEENFOLLOWING THE INCIDENT ANDJOINS US LIVE FROM LEBEC NOW.BAYAN.BAYAN -- JESSICA THE SCENE HEREHAS CLEARED UP, BUT JUST HOURSAGO SEVERAL CHP OFFICIALS WEREON SCENE INVESTIGATINGTHE SHOOTING... THIS GREYHOUNDBUS WAS TRAVELING ONTHE GRAPEVINE JUST NORTH OF FORTTEJON ROAD BEFORE THESHOOTING HAPPENED -- THE BUSDRIVER PULLED OVER --THE GUNMAN WAS DISARMED BYPASSENGERS.THE BUS DRIVER THEN DROVE TO THENEXT EXIT -- THEN PULLEDOVER TO THIS VALERO GAS STATION- WHERE ONE PASSENGERON BOARD TOLD US WHAT HE DIDWHEN THE SHOOTINGOCCURRED.AFTER I SAW THE SHOTS I TRIED TOHIDE MYSELF IN THE SEATS." IT'SJUST SO HARD TOIMAGINE YOURSELF IN THATSITUATION.

YOU DON'T KNOW HOW TOREACT AND YOU JUSTFREEZE ALMOSTWE ASKED A GREYHOUNDREPRESENTATIVES WHETHERINDIVIDUALS ARE SCREENED FORWEAPONS BEFORE THEY BOARD THEBUS AND WHAT THEIR PREVENTATIVEMEASURES FORSAFETY ARE - A SPOKESWOMAN SAIDTHEY ARE NOT ABLE TO PROVIDETHOSE DETAILS - BUT SAID IN PARTTHAT THEIR THOUGHTS AND PRAYERSSAID THEY ARE NOT ABLE TOPROVIDE THOSE DETAILS - BUT SAIDIN PART THAT THEIR THOUGHTS ANDPRAYERS ARE WITH THE VICTIMSINVOLVED.WE SPOKE TO ONE MOTHER WHOPICKED UP HER DAUGHTER WHOWAS PASSENGER ON BOARD -- SHESAID SHE WAS GRATEFUL."IM THANKFUL THAT MY DAUGHTERAND MYGRANDDAUGHTER MADE IT - I WASSCARED, DEVASTATED."CHP OFFICIALS SAID THE GREYHOUNDBUS DID HAVE SURVEILLANCECAMERAS - BUT THEY ARE WORKINGWITHTHE BUS COMPANY TO SEE IF THECAMERA WAS OPERATINGDURING THE TIME OF THE INCIDENT.NEW DETAILS TONIGHT --OFFICIALS ARE INVESTIGATING THEDEATH OF A CONVICTED CHILDMOLESTER AS A HOMICIDE AT KERNVALLEY STATE PRISON INDELANO...50-YEAR-OLD NOAH RUTHERFORD DIEDFROMINJURIES HE RECEIVED DURING ANATTACK BY HIS CELLMATE INNOVEMBER OF LAST YEAR.HE WAS TRANSPORTED TO A NEARBYHOSPITALIMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING THE ATTACKAND LATER DIED FROM HISINJURIES.HIS CELLMATE AT THE TIME OF THEATTACK, STEVEN LAW, HAS BEENIDENTIFIED AS THE SUSPECT OF THEHOMICIDE.

47-YEAR-OLD LAW HASBEEN PLACED IN SEGREGATEDHOUSING AT KERNVALLEY STATE PRISON PENDING ANINVESTIGATION INTO HISINVOLVEMENT.ACCORDING TO THE CALIFORNIADEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONSAND REHABILITATION PRESS RELEASERECORDS, THIS ISTHE FIFTH INMATE HOMICIDE ATKERN VALLEY STATE PRISON IN THELAST 12 MONTHS.AND -- THE KERN COUNTY SHERIFF'SOFFICE NEEDS YOUR HELP INLOCATING AN MISSING WOMAN...MARIA ESTRADA WAS LAST SEENNEARLY EIGHT YEARS AGO ONJUNE 27TH, 20-12 IN BAKERSFIELD.IT IS UNKNOWN WHAT MARIA ISWEARING.MARIA IS A 59-YEAR-OLD HISPANICWOMAN, ABOUT 5-FOOT-FOUR INCHES TALL, WEIGHS ABOUT191 POUNDS, WITHBLACK HAIR AND BROWN EYES.IF ANYONE HAS INFORMATIONREGARDING HER WHEREABOUTS,THEY ARE ASKED TO CONTACT THESHERIFF'S OFFICE AT8-6-1--31--10.A COLD AIRMASS PASSED THROUGHTHE REGION TODAY LEADINGTO SIGNIFICANTLY COOLERTEMPERATURES.

WE WERE WELLBELOW AVERAGE AND THAT WILL BETHE CASE ON TUESDAY AS WELL.THIS EVENING THERE IS A FREEZEWARNING IN EFFECT IN THESAN JOAQUIN VALLEY AND WEST SIDEHILLS FROM MIDNIGHTTONIGHT UNTIL 9 AM TUESDAY.TEMPERATURES WILL BE SUB-FREEZING, BETWEEN 27 AND 31WITH SOME OF THE COLDESTCONDITIONS NEAR SUNRISETOMORROW.WE ARE TRACKING A FREEZE WATCHTUESDAY EVENING INTO WEDNESDAYMORNING.BY WEDNESDAY, HIGH PRESSURE WILLREBUILD CAUSING AWARMING TREND TO END THE WORKWEEK.

YOU CAN EXPECT DRY ANDABOVE AVERAGE TEMPERATURESTHROUGH SATURDAY.BY SUNDAY, A SYSTEM WILL SWEEPTHROUGH THE REGIONBRINGING ANOTHER ROUND OF COOLTEMPERATURES,WINDY CONDITIONS AND THE CHANCEFOR PRECIPITATION.THIS IS SOMETHING WE WILL BETRACKING AS WE GETCLOSER.TWO PEOPLE HAVE BEEN ARRESTEDAND AN ILLEGAL GAMINGFACILITY IN EAST BAKERSFIELD HASBEEN SHUT DOWN...ACCORDING TO BAKERSFIELD POLICE-- A SEARCH WARRANTWAS EXECUTED AROUND 9-20 LASTNIGHT AT THE FACILITY LOCATEDON NILES STREET NEAR GAGESTREET.OFFICERS SAY 3 LARGE GAMINGTABLES WERE SEIZED -- ALONGWITH MONEY.30-YEAR-OLD ADAM LIRA AND20-YEAR-OLD SERGIOGRAJEDA-BERLANGA WERE ARRESTEDFOR POSSESSION OFILLEGAL GAMING DEVICES ANDMAINTAINING AN ILLEGAL GAMINGFACILITY.BOTH HAVE BEEN BOOKED INTO KERNCOUNTY JAIL.HERE AT 23ABC WE ARE CELEBRATINGBLACK HISTORYMONTH BY HIGHLIGHTING AFRICANAMERICANHISTORY RIGHT HERE IN OURCOMMUNITY.TODAY 23ABCS LEZLA GOODEN SPOKEWITH A LOCAL BUSINESSOWNER IN EAST BAKERSFIELD WHOCONTINUES TO GIVE BACK TOTHE COMMUNITY AND INSPIRE FUTUREGENERATIONS.LEZLAGOOD EVENING..

HENRY SCHIPES,THE OWNER OF MR. DISCOUNTPLUS STORE, SAYS FOR THE PAST 70YEARS HIS FAMILY HAS SERVED THEEAST BAKERSFIELD COMMUNITY.SCHIPES SAYS HISBUSINESS IS MORE THAN JUST ASTORE BUT IS ALSO ACOMMUNITY SPACE TO HELP THOSE INNEED IN HISNEIGHBORHOOD.I GREW UP IN THIS NEIGHBORHOODWHENIT WAS ALL BLACK OWNEDBUSINESSES THAT'S ONE OF THETHINGS THAT KEEPSME INSPIRED AND WANT ME TOCONTINUE TO OPERATE AND HAVE ASTORE..

AND I AM LAST OF THEORIGINAL STORES IN THISNEIGHBORHOODJUST OFF DR. MARTIN LUTHER KINGJR. BLVD IN EAST BAKERSFIELDLIES THE MR. DISCOUNT PLUS STOREOWNED BYBAKERSFIELD NATIVE HENRYSCHIPES.

THE STORE IS FILLEDWITH EVERYTHING FROM GROCERIES,HAIR CARE PRODUCTS ANDOTHER HOUSEHOLD ITEMS. HE SAYSHE REFLECTS ON THETIME AS A CHILD AS WHAT THESTORE MEANS TO HIM..DURING THE CIVIL RIGHTS MOVEMENTDR. KING OPENED DOORS TO US ANDONE OF THE THINGS HE DIDN'T GETTO DOBEFORE HE WAS ASSENTED WAS PUSHTHE ECONOMIC MESSAGE BECAUSEWHAT WE DID WAS WE STOPPEDSUPPORTING OUR OWN BUSINESSESSCHIPES FAMILY HAS HAD A STOREIN THIS AREA FOR THE PAST 70YEARS.THIS USED TO BE ALL COTTONWOODAT ONETIME AND IT WAS A MILE LONGSTRETCH FROM BRUNDAGE LANE TOEASTCALIFORNIA ALL THE STORES WERE ABUSINESS DISTRICT.HE SAYS HIS FAMILY WAS ONE OF 30TO 40 MOM AND POP SHOPSAT ONE POINT THAT WAS FILLEDTHROUGHOUT THE EAST SIDE,SCHIPES SAYS MAJORITY WERE ALLALL AFRICAN AMERICANOWNED.

HE SAYS HE CONTINUES TOSTAY HERE AS AN EXAMPLE TOFUTURE GENERATIONS BY OFFERINGA SPACE FOR MANYCOMMUNITY ORGANIZATIONSI TRIED TO KEEP MY PROPERTY ANDSTOREOPEN AND AVAILABLE TOORGANIZATIONS THAT COME TO MEABOUT DOING EVENTS LIKE CLOTHESGIVEAWAYS, WE JUST HAD A MLKFREE DINNER AND DURINGTHANKSGIVING WE FEED THECOMMUNITY HERE.SCHIPES SAYS EACH YEAR IT ISBECOMING MORE DIFFICULT TO STAYOPEN WITH LESS PEOPLE SHOPPINGAT SMALL BUSINESSES,ANOTHER REASON FOR THE CLOSINGOF MANY OF THE PASTNEIGHBORING SHOPS.IF WE DON'T START PUTTINGBUSINESS INOUR OWN NEIGHBORHOOD WHEN WETALK ABOUT UNEMPLOYMENT WECAN'T CREATE THOSE JOBS AND INORDER TO CREAT THOSE JOBS WEHAVE TO SUPPORTSTUFF WITHIN OUR NEOGHBORHHOSS.AND EVEN PEOPLE OUTSIDE THENEIGHBORHOOD.YOU CAN CATCH SCHIPES AT THESTORE EVERYDAY EXCEPT ONSUNDAY FROM 8AM TO 10 PM KEEPINGHIS HISTORY AND LEGACY ALIVE.

IFYOU KNOW SOMEONE IN YOURCOMMUNITY WHO YOU THINKDESERVES TO BE RECOGNIZED BESURE TO EMAIL US AT NEWS ATKERO.COM.

FOR NOW IN STUDIO LEZLAGOODEN 23ABC NEWSCONNECTING YOU.