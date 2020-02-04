Angels and fairies help publicist reach the top of her game

A publicist who claims an encounter with a heavenly messenger changed her life has told how she now consults angels and fairies to find the best opportunities for her clients.

Counting the legendary Arthurian magician Merlin amongst her spirit guides, Sarah Lloyd, 42, was at the top of her game, working as a high-flying corporate PR when she suffered postnatal depression in 2016 and “had a breakdown” – forcing her to slow down.