Oscars 2020: Who are the nominees?

Oscars 2020: Who are the nominees?

Oscars 2020: Who are the nominees?

Here's a look at the 2020 Oscars nominations for the top awards.

Sam Mendes, Sir Anthony Hopkins and Florence Pugh are among the British Oscar nominees, while Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker leads the way with 11 nods.
Oscars to Serve Mostly Plant-Based Meal After 2020 Ceremony

The Oscars is going plant-based! At today’s Oscar nominees luncheon, the Academy is offering an...
Just Jared - Published


WEB EXTRA: Oscar Nominees Take Class Photo [Video]WEB EXTRA: Oscar Nominees Take Class Photo

The Oscar nominees for the 92nd award show got together on Monday for the Oscars luncheon. They all posed for a 'class photo' together.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:23Published

Popular Films That Never Won an Oscar [Video]Popular Films That Never Won an Oscar

The Oscars have been the center of controversy in recent years, with many saying their favorite films don’t get the wins (or even nods) they deserve. We compiled a list of the most popular films that..

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 01:24Published

