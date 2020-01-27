Oscars 2020: Who are the nominees? 48 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:59s - Published Oscars 2020: Who are the nominees? Here's a look at the 2020 Oscars nominations for the top awards. Sam Mendes, Sir Anthony Hopkins and Florence Pugh are among the British Oscar nominees, while Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker leads the way with 11 nods.

