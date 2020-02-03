Global  

Boris Johnson calls on countries to follow UK's 'renewable energy revolution'

Boris Johnson has vowed to urgently tackle the climate crisis as he launched a crucial summit.

The run-up to the talks will require a major diplomatic effort from the UK to secure ambitious climate action from countries – at a time when Britain is also negotiating trade agreements with the EU and other nations.
