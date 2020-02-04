Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Climate change protester arrested after chasing Boris Johnson's car in London

Climate change protester arrested after chasing Boris Johnson's car in London

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 01:24s - Published < > Embed
Climate change protester arrested after chasing Boris Johnson's car in London

Climate change protester arrested after chasing Boris Johnson's car in London

This dramatic footage shows the moment a climate change protester was arrested after chasing Boris Johnson's car as his convoy left the COP26 launch event at the Science Museum in London on Tuesday (February 4).

Demonstrators from groups including Extinction Rebellion were chanting "no cop-out" as the Prime Minister left the event when one ran after the Prime Minister's vehicle.

Police can be seen chasing the activist.

The protester, holding a flag bearing the anarchist symbol & the words "Green Anticapitalist Front", is then arrested by police and is seen being led into a police van.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

The UK just gave the car industry 15 years to ditch fossil fuels

The UK just gave the car industry 15 years to ditch fossil fuelsLondon (CNN Business)Britain will ban sales of new gasoline and diesel cars from 2035 — five years...
WorldNews - Published

UK unveils plans for climate conference amid criticism

LONDON (AP) — Britain says it plans to ban the sale of new petrol and diesel cars by 2035 in a bid...
Seattle Times - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Angeloubeliever

Nancy Barnaby This is Jane. Jane is a protester. Be like Jane. #janefonda #protest #ClimateChangeIsReal https://t.co/Vu7bk9rlcQ 21 hours ago

WinstonPon

Winston Pon RT @MattWolfAB: More of what Extinction Rebellion does: 'Extinction Rebellion protester climbs on plane at London City Airport' https://t.c… 23 hours ago

MattWolfAB

Matt Wolf More of what Extinction Rebellion does: 'Extinction Rebellion protester climbs on plane at London City Airport'… https://t.co/8MKOTX71uH 23 hours ago

benborges_

BenB RT @StruggleNewsBot: Demonstrators from groups including Extinction Rebellion were chanting "no cop-out" as the Prime Minister left the eve… 3 days ago

StruggleNewsBot

Civil Rights News Demonstrators from groups including Extinction Rebellion were chanting "no cop-out" as the Prime Minister left the… https://t.co/QvmVpJoGaI 3 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Corbyn attacks PM over climate change record during PMQs [Video]Corbyn attacks PM over climate change record during PMQs

Today's PMQs saw Jeremy Corbyn criticise Boris Johnson’s record on climate change. The Prime Minister responded by saying Mr Corbyn couldn't cope with the "reality" of what the Conservatives are..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:56Published

Boris Johnson calls on countries to follow UK's 'renewable energy revolution' [Video]Boris Johnson calls on countries to follow UK's 'renewable energy revolution'

Boris Johnson has vowed to urgently tackle the climate crisis as he launched a crucial summit. The run-up to the talks will require a major diplomatic effort from the UK to secure ambitious climate..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:17Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.