Climate change protester arrested after chasing Boris Johnson's car in London

This dramatic footage shows the moment a climate change protester was arrested after chasing Boris Johnson's car as his convoy left the COP26 launch event at the Science Museum in London on Tuesday (February 4).

Demonstrators from groups including Extinction Rebellion were chanting "no cop-out" as the Prime Minister left the event when one ran after the Prime Minister's vehicle.

Police can be seen chasing the activist.

The protester, holding a flag bearing the anarchist symbol & the words "Green Anticapitalist Front", is then arrested by police and is seen being led into a police van.