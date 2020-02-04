Counterfeit Warning: Fake Kobe Bryant Memorabilia Flooding The Market

THE DEATH OF KOBE BRYANT.COUNTERFEIT KOBE SIGNATURESARE POPPING UP ALL OVER THEINTERNET -- AS FANS TRY TOGET A PIECE OF MEMORABILIAFROM HIS PLAYING DAYS.

WETALKED TO EXPERTS WHO SHOWYOU HOW TO PROTECT YOURSELF."The volume of stuff we'veseen has obviouslyincreased.

And the stuffthat I'm seeing in onlineauctions, specifically eBayhas really kind of blown meaway the last few days interms of just straight upfakes." STEVE GRAD IS APROFESSIONAL AUTHENTICATOR.DURING HIS CAREER HE'SWORKED TO CONFIRM THEIDENTITY OFTHOUSANDS OF KOBE BRYANTSIGNATURES ON CARDS,JERSEYS, BASKETBALLS ANDOTHER MEMORABILIA."You know he's limited hisname in terms of hisautograph.

It used to beKobe Bryant at one time,then he went to Kobe withhis number 8, and then healso went to KB." SINCEBRYANT'S DEATH HE'S SEENITEMS WITH KOBE'S SIGNATURESELLING ON EBAY FOR 5, 10,EVEN MORE THAN 12-THOUSANDDOLLARS... ALMOSTALL OF THEM FAKE.

RIGHT NOWGRAD SAYS AUTHENTICSIGNATURES ON EBAY ARE RAREEXCEPTIONS.

"And it seemslike people are gettingcaught up too much in thiseuphoria and there's onlyone other time in my lifethat I saw something likethis happen and it was inwhen Michael Jackson passedaway.

And people just kindof lose their inhibition forspending money, they alljust buy anything."AND VICTIMS OFTEN LOSE A LOTMORE THAN THEIR MONEY.

STEVECYRKIN AT AUTOGRAPH LIVE-- AFORGERY WATCH DOG GROUP--SAYS GETTING A FAKE CANTAINT CHERISHED MEMORIES FORFANS."They're heartbroken whenthey find out that the pieceis fake.

And then everytime they think of Kobe,they'll think they gotscrewed." EBAY DIDN'TRESPOND FOR COMMENT.

BUTCYRKIN SAYS THERE ARE THINGSYOU CAN DO TO PROTECTYOURSELF IF YOU HAVE YOURHEART SET ON GETTING A PIECEOF MEMORABLIA NOW.

"PayPalis the best way to gobecause if you use regularPayPal, not their friendsand family, you have fullbuyer protection."BOTH EXPERTS IN THE STORYTELL US YOU CAN PAY ABOUT 10TO 15-DOLLARS TOHAVE A REPUTABLEAUTHENTICATION SERVICEVALIDATE ANY ITEM BEFORE YOUDECIDE TO BUY.