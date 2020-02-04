|
11 Cases of Coronavirus Confirmed in US
|
11 Cases of Coronavirus Confirmed in US
Six of the confirmed cases are in California, with two in Chicago and one each in Massachusetts, Arizona and Washington state.
|
|
|
|
