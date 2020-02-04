Global  

Trump’s National Anthem Hypocrisy

Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Duration: 01:03s - Published < > Embed
At his super bowl party, President Donald Trump appeared to be goofing off during the national anthem, even though he has criticized those who disrespect the anthem.
[MUSIC PLAYING] - (SINGING) --red glare, the bombs bursting in air, gave proof-- [MUSIC PLAYING] DONALD TRUMP: You cannot have people disrespecting our national anthem, our flag, our country.

I don't think you can disrespect our country, our flag, our national anthem.

We love our country.

We respect our flag.

And we always proudly stand for the national anthem.

We always will stand for the national anthem.

[CROWD CHEERING] [MUSIC PLAYING]




