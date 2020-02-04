Trump’s National Anthem Hypocrisy

[MUSIC PLAYING] - (SINGING) --red glare, the bombs bursting in air, gave proof-- [MUSIC PLAYING] DONALD TRUMP: You cannot have people disrespecting our national anthem, our flag, our country.

I don't think you can disrespect our country, our flag, our national anthem.

We love our country.

We respect our flag.

And we always proudly stand for the national anthem.

We always will stand for the national anthem.

[CROWD CHEERING] [MUSIC PLAYING]