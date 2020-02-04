Lending Unicorn Kabbage Launches Payments to Rival PayPal, Square 5 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 03:04s - Published Lending Unicorn Kabbage Launches Payments to Rival PayPal, Square Kabbage is getting into small business payments hoping that it will help the company be a better underwriter in its funding business — the inverse strategy of payments companies like PayPal, Square, and Stripe. 0

