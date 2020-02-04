Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Lending Unicorn Kabbage Launches Payments to Rival PayPal, Square

Lending Unicorn Kabbage Launches Payments to Rival PayPal, Square

Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 03:04s - Published < > Embed
Lending Unicorn Kabbage Launches Payments to Rival PayPal, Square

Lending Unicorn Kabbage Launches Payments to Rival PayPal, Square

Kabbage is getting into small business payments hoping that it will help the company be a better underwriter in its funding business — the inverse strategy of payments companies like PayPal, Square, and Stripe.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

cheddar

Cheddar🧀 NEW: Lending startup @KabbageInc launched on Monday a payment acceptance product that will allow businesses to gene… https://t.co/FHdEdGlqUY 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.