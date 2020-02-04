Oscar Documentary Short Explores Life Of Ferguson Activist And Politician 20 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: HuffPost Canada - Duration: 03:09s - Published Oscar Documentary Short Explores Life Of Ferguson Activist And Politician Battle rapper, Black Lives Matter activist and politician Bruce Franks Jr. is at the centre of Oscar-nominated short documentary "St. Louis Superman." Canadian co-director Sami Khan says a "superhero" like Franks Jr. should be a part of every community. 0

