Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Duration: 01:03s
'Hamilton' Movie to Be Released Next Year With Original Cast Lin-Manuel Miranda’s musical is scheduled to hit the big screen October 2021.

The film's style will be of a "live capture" during a stage show, according to a report from 'Variety.'

Disney has nabbed the rights for the movie adaptation, which was filmed at N.Y.C's Richard Rodgers Theater.

Disney CEO Bob Iger, via statement Lin-Manuel Miranda, via 'Variety' In addition to Miranda as the titular character, the rest of the smash hit play's original cast will be featured.

This includes Leslie Odom Jr. as Aaron Burr and Daveed Diggs as Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson.
