'Hamilton' Movie to Be Released Next Year With Original Cast

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:03s
'Hamilton' Movie to Be Released Next Year With Original Cast

'Hamilton' Movie to Be Released Next Year With Original Cast

'Hamilton' Movie to Be Released Next Year With Original Cast Lin-Manuel Miranda’s musical is scheduled to hit the big screen October 2021.

The film's style will be of a "live capture" during a stage show, according to a report from 'Variety.'

Disney has nabbed the rights for the movie adaptation, which was filmed at N.Y.C's Richard Rodgers Theater.

Disney CEO Bob Iger, via statement Lin-Manuel Miranda, via 'Variety' In addition to Miranda as the titular character, the rest of the smash hit play's original cast will be featured.

This includes Leslie Odom Jr. as Aaron Burr and Daveed Diggs as Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson.
Recent related news from verified sources

‘Hamilton’ by original cast coming to a film screen near you

NEW YORK (AP) — Next year, you’ll be able to see the original Broadway cast of “Hamilton”...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •NYTimes.com


Lin-Manuel Miranda takes original 'Hamilton' cast from stage to screen with new movie

Lin-Manuel brings his popular musical "Hamilton" to the big screen next year with a film version of...
USATODAY.com - Published


Recent related videos from verified sources

Disney Is Bringing Hamilton to the Big Screen [Video]Disney Is Bringing Hamilton to the Big Screen

Disney has purchased worldwide distribution rights for the musical "Hamilton" and the film is set to be released in October 2021. The movie will be a live capture of the original cast performing the..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:23Published

'Hamilton' Coming To Movie Theaters [Video]'Hamilton' Coming To Movie Theaters

The blockbuster musical "Hamilton" will premiere in movie theaters with the original Broadway cast, but you'll have to wait.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:57Published

