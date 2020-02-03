Global  

LeBron James' All-Star Team Will Wear Gianna Bryant's No. 2

2 James and Giannis Antetokounmpo were voted captains of the NBA All-Star Game.

Antetokounmpo's team will wear No.

24 in honor of Kobe Bryant.

The reason James chose No.

2 was because he is a 'girl dad' to his daughter, Zhuri Nova.

LeBron James, via statement LeBron James, via statement The NBA will also honor Bryant in the All-Star Game with a new format.

At the beginning of the fourth quarter, the game clock will be turned off and the Final Target Score will be determined by adding 24 points, in honor of Bryant's No.

24, to the leading team’s point total.

The 2020 NBA All-Star Game will take place on Feb.

16 in Chicago.
