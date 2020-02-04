Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Google may have accidentally shared your private Google Photos videos with strangers

Google may have accidentally shared your private Google Photos videos with strangers

Video Credit: Mashable - Duration: 00:56s - Published < > Embed
Google may have accidentally shared your private Google Photos videos with strangers

Google may have accidentally shared your private Google Photos videos with strangers

Google Photos users were notified of the possible November 2019 breach on February 3, 2020.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Google: Oops, we may have sent your private Google Photos videos to strangers

Well, this is awkward.  Google has recently notified Google Photos users that due to a "technical...
Mashable - Published Also reported by •The VergeengadgetbetanewsPC WorldIndependentBusiness InsiderFossbytes


Google Photos has shared some users' private videos with strangers

Google has sent notices to some of its Google Photos users, telling them that that some of the videos...
AppleInsider - Published Also reported by •engadgetbetanewsThe Next WebPC WorldIndependentBusiness InsiderArs Technica



You Might Like


Tweets about this

andresitour

⛱ Andrés 🏖 RT @mashable: Google may have accidentally shared your private Google Photos videos with strangers. Not looking too good, Google... https:/… 38 seconds ago

CitrinTech

Citrin Technologies Google may have accidentally shared your private Google Photos videos with strangers https://t.co/3r2MD0dwfH https://t.co/Vktvd9abH8 4 minutes ago

BARIBULUT1

BARIŞ BULUT Google may have accidentally shared your private Google Photos videos with strangers https://t.co/4iyiNh8R0I 8 minutes ago

MediaRocket

Jeffrey Blake Google may have accidentally shared your private Google Photos videos with strangers https://t.co/7VMGV3M6mN 13 minutes ago

Connecting_Face

Connecting Face Google may have accidentally shared your private Google Photos videos with strangers https://t.co/EPh14tnG5A 14 minutes ago

WilsonLka

Wilson Lakra Google may have accidentally shared your private Google Photos videos with strangers https://t.co/34Rr4GidoB https://t.co/viNKPvBUfY 14 minutes ago

guchiscarllete1

Orouwa Onyinye Google may have accidentally shared your private Google Photos videos with strangers https://t.co/MrwIZtjLFN https://t.co/qETmGDqp41 18 minutes ago

appmevee

MeVee Streams Google may have accidentally shared your private Google Photos videos with strangers https://t.co/q7xf1lzgpA https://t.co/WVrvmJjPWF 18 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.