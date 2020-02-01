Global  

Lady Gaga Makes New Relationship Instagram Official

Lady Gaga Makes New Relationship Instagram Official

Lady Gaga Makes New Relationship Instagram Official

Lady Gaga Makes New Relationship Instagram Official Lady Gaga confirmed her relationship status after being spotted with a mysterious man while hitting the town during Super Bowl weekend.

The singer took to Instagram sharing a photo of her cuddling with her new partner on a yacht.

Lady Gaga, via Instagram 'PEOPLE' has identified Gaga's new beau as Michael Polansky, CEO of San Francisco-based organization Parker Group.

Gaga's new relationship comes one year after the end of her engagement to former fiancé Christian Carino.
