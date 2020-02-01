Lady Gaga Makes New Relationship Instagram Official

Lady Gaga Makes New Relationship Instagram Official Lady Gaga confirmed her relationship status after being spotted with a mysterious man while hitting the town during Super Bowl weekend.

The singer took to Instagram sharing a photo of her cuddling with her new partner on a yacht.

Lady Gaga, via Instagram 'PEOPLE' has identified Gaga's new beau as Michael Polansky, CEO of San Francisco-based organization Parker Group.

Gaga's new relationship comes one year after the end of her engagement to former fiancé Christian Carino.