App Causing Iowa Caucus Chaos Is Abandoned by Nevada Democratic Party

App Causing Iowa Caucus Chaos Is Abandoned by Nevada Democratic Party Use of the app being is blamed for voter reporting issues related to Monday's Iowa Caucuses.

The issues caused a delay in naming the winners of the Iowa Caucuses.

Nevada Democratic Party Chairman William McCurdy II made a statement announcing plans to drop the app.

William McCurdy II, Democratic PC, via CNN William McCurdy II, Democratic PC, via CNN Shadow Inc.

Is the reported creator of the app.

The company says its mission is to "create a permanent advantage for progressive campaigns and causes through technology." Democratic officials have raised doubts as to the company's software development capabilities.