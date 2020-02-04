Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > App Causing Iowa Caucus Chaos Is Abandoned by Nevada Democratic Party

App Causing Iowa Caucus Chaos Is Abandoned by Nevada Democratic Party

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:00s - Published < > Embed
App Causing Iowa Caucus Chaos Is Abandoned by Nevada Democratic Party

App Causing Iowa Caucus Chaos Is Abandoned by Nevada Democratic Party

App Causing Iowa Caucus Chaos Is Abandoned by Nevada Democratic Party Use of the app being is blamed for voter reporting issues related to Monday's Iowa Caucuses.

The issues caused a delay in naming the winners of the Iowa Caucuses.

Nevada Democratic Party Chairman William McCurdy II made a statement announcing plans to drop the app.

William McCurdy II, Democratic PC, via CNN William McCurdy II, Democratic PC, via CNN Shadow Inc.

Is the reported creator of the app.

The company says its mission is to "create a permanent advantage for progressive campaigns and causes through technology." Democratic officials have raised doubts as to the company's software development capabilities.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Nevada Democrats will not use reporting app that led to Iowa's delayed caucus results

The Nevada Democratic Party said on Tuesday that for its Feb. 22 presidential caucuses they will not...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.comThe VergeNPRCBS News


User-Error Problems With Mobile App for Iowa Caucuses Prompt Online Confusion

Democratic Party officials say caucus chairs can call in results using a secure phone-based hotline...
NYTimes.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

NathanGerman13

Chaplain America As Creepy Joe Biden Kisses Granddaughter Finnegan On Her Mouth, The Democratic Party Implodes In Iowa As Infighting… https://t.co/llyxOsvFRH 2 hours ago

GlobalGrind

Global Grind App Causing Iowa Caucus Chaos Is Abandoned by Nevada Democratic Party https://t.co/8TO05Y6DSV 3 hours ago

BurberryBeanz

Rashad Welch RT @Newsweek: 'Client Success Rep' job ad for Shadow App causing Iowa caucuses chaos surfaces on Twitter https://t.co/3ntPNPFXSE 4 hours ago

Newsweek

Newsweek 'Client Success Rep' job ad for Shadow App causing Iowa caucuses chaos surfaces on Twitter https://t.co/3ntPNPFXSE 5 hours ago

robertdunn7

robert dunn RT @robertdunn7: #PedoJoe As Creepy Joe Biden Kisses Granddaughter Finnegan On Her Mouth, The Democratic Party Implodes In Iowa As Infighti… 6 hours ago

robertdunn7

robert dunn #PedoJoe As Creepy Joe Biden Kisses Granddaughter Finnegan On Her Mouth, The Democratic Party Implodes In Iowa As I… https://t.co/Z5qzNl1ngV 8 hours ago

mark4char

nc.conserv🇺🇸⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @NowTheEndBegins: As Creepy Joe Biden Kisses Granddaughter Finnegan On Her Mouth, The Democratic Party Implodes In Iowa As Infighting Am… 8 hours ago

ScottTh24545752

Scott Thomas RT @Larimer1: Sounds like the Democrats are screwing Bernie again. "The Iowa presidential caucuses were thrown into chaos late Monday after… 8 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Nevada Democratic Party says it has cut ties with company behind Iowa caucus app [Video]Nevada Democratic Party says it has cut ties with company behind Iowa caucus app

The Nevada Democratic Party said Tuesday it cut ties with the company behind the app used in Iowa&apos;s chaotic caucuses.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:52Published

Iowa Democratic Party Partially Release Caucus Results [Video]Iowa Democratic Party Partially Release Caucus Results

Organizers blamed the delay on a coding glitch.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:55Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.