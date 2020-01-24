Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Top 10 Anime Characters That Were Changed In America

Top 10 Anime Characters That Were Changed In America

Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 10:48s - Published < > Embed
Top 10 Anime Characters That Were Changed In AmericaTop 10 Anime Characters Who Were Changed Radically In America
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Top 10 Anime Characters That Were Changed In America

Because apparently The West just wasn’t ready to face these guys without some…adjustments.

Welcome to WatchMojo, and today we are counting down our picks for the Top 10 Anime Characters That Were Radically Changed for America.

For this list, we’ll be looking at the characters in anime who were changed either physically or narratively in order to better align themselves with American sensibilities.

Apparently.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

hup333

hup Top 10 Anime Characters That Were Changed In America - YouTube - https://t.co/gC3drXhJgb on @youtube 2 minutes ago

ahsckas

petra @ctrdcra i draw the line at cartoon/anime characters... if u were attracted to a lego that’s some weirs fucking shit 38 minutes ago

thotania27

mars 💕 @K9521_ Oh I’m sorry I didn’t know that the characters in the anime and manga were different 44 minutes ago

tarak0na

Tarak0na Rapu RT @YurianYoshisaur: It's sad too when you realize that back in Melee, Marth and Roy were the only two humanoid/anime-looking characters (I… 15 hours ago

CaveroIsaias

SateYareSate @BandaiNamcoUS Felt powerful, just like dragonBall and NarutoStorm games, also they were creative on how powerful… https://t.co/nuqmUl695E 17 hours ago

aeonfluxed

lex luthor's strap does anyone remember when Gainax threw that rave party and the DJs were all dressed as panty and stocking character… https://t.co/xdkOHj2zLo 18 hours ago

osakaequinox

Ryu [COMMISSIONS OPEN] @skzitzy Oh! I used to play with those too except mine were dragon ball characters and other anime! I am happy that… https://t.co/jKKXWGALIq 18 hours ago

NitroFlame250

NitroFlame250 #GrookeyGang @JLash20 I don't think that any anime characters were born on April 25th. 19 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Top 10 Anime Powers That Could Kill the User [Video]Top 10 Anime Powers That Could Kill the User

Top 10 Anime Powers That Could Kill the User

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 11:51Published

Top 10 Anime Characters Broken By Battle [Video]Top 10 Anime Characters Broken By Battle

Top 10 Anime Characters Broken By Battle

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 11:28Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.