Last Christmas movie - Bloopers

Last Christmas movie - Bloopers

Last Christmas movie - Bloopers

Last Christmas movie - Bloopers + Bonus Clips - Own it now Digital, Blu-ray & DVD From director Paul Feig (Bridesmaids) and Academy Award®-winning screenwriter Emma Thompson (Bridget Jones's Baby) comes a heartfelt romantic comedy inspired by the unforgettable music of George Michael.

Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones) stars as Kate, who works as an elf at a year-round holiday shop.

Kate faces an endless streak of bad luck and poor decision-making until she meets Tom (Henry Golding, Crazy Rich Asians), a kind-hearted man with a mysterious past who challenges her cynical world view.

It seems like nothing can keep this mismatched couple together, but sometimes you gotta listen to your heart… and you gotta have faith.

Own Last Christmas now on Digital, 2/4 on Blu-ray & DVD
