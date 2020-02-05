The Flash S06E11 Love is a Battlefield

The Flash 6x11 "Love is a Battlefield" Season 6 Episode 11 Promo Trailer HD - LOVE IS IN THE AIR – Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris (Candice Patton) plan a romantic dinner for Valentine’s Day but their evening is interrupted by an old foe – Amunet (guest star Katee Sackhoff).

Meanwhile, Frost (Danielle Panabaker) gets into the holiday spirit and attempts to help Allegra (guest star Kayla Compton) reconnect with an old love.

Sudz Sutherland directed the episode written by Kelly Wheeler & Jeff Hersh (#611).

Original airdate 2/11/2020.