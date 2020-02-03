Rubik's Cube Mona Lisa up for auction

Global  

The artwork called Rubik Mona Lisa, made up of up 330 Rubik&apos;s Cubes, is up for auction.

The artwork was created by an artist who goes by the name Invader in 2005.

The auction will take place in Paris on Feb.

23 and experts say it may go for up to $166k.
Invader's 'Rubik Mona Lisa' beats estimate at Paris auction

A French street artist's interpretation of the Mona Lisa made of 330 Rubik's Cubes sold for 480,200...
Reuters - Published


