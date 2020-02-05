Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Rush Limbaugh Awarded Presidential Medal Of Freedom During State Of The Union

Rush Limbaugh Awarded Presidential Medal Of Freedom During State Of The Union

Video Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Duration: 00:35s - Published < > Embed
Rush Limbaugh Awarded Presidential Medal Of Freedom During State Of The Union

Rush Limbaugh Awarded Presidential Medal Of Freedom During State Of The Union

Talk show host and former Sacramento radio star Rush Limbaugh was honored during Tuesday's speech.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Rush Limbaugh receives Presidential Medal of Freedom during State of the Union speech

During the speech, President Trump recognized Rush Limbaugh, who announced Monday he was diagnosed...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •TIMENYTimes.comRIA Nov.Seattle Timescbs4.comCBS NewsDaily CallerNewsmaxIndependentNPRMediaite


Jim Acosta Calls Trump Appeal to Black Vote ‘A Wash’: He Presented Medal of Freedom to Rush Limbaugh

CNN's *Jim Acosta* said *Donald Trump's* attempts to gather African-American support were thrown out...
Mediaite - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump Stokes Democrats' Fury, Ignores Impeachment At State Of The Union [Video]Trump Stokes Democrats' Fury, Ignores Impeachment At State Of The Union

In his 2020 State of the Union address, President Trump reiterated many of his typical talking points: He touted a strong economy and low unemployment, and railed against sanctuary cities and Medicare..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 04:59Published

Trump Delivers State of the Union as Impeachment Trial Concludes [Video]Trump Delivers State of the Union as Impeachment Trial Concludes

Trump Delivers State of the Union as Impeachment Trial Concludes President Donald Trump delivered his third address the night before he is likely to be acquitted by the Republican controlled Senate...

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:17Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.