Hongkongers camp overnight and queue around the block in race to buy face masks

As Hong Kong has been hit by what appears to be face mask shortages, the announcement by a company, Luck Well International Holdings, that it had a stock of 10,000 boxes of face masks for sale prompted around 10,000 Hongkongers to camp and queue, for some, from 2pm the day before in Kowloon Bay, hoping to be allowed to purchase a box of masks.

Each box was for sale at the price of 80 HKD per box of 50, whereas some pharmacies could be seen selling face masks up to 500 HKD per box of 100.

The Hong Kong protests over 2019 caused China to restrict its companies from selling face masks or surgical masks to Hong Kong, thus leading to the current acute shortage in the autonomous territory.

The huge requirements for China itself has made supplies from mainland virtually impossible.

The face masks for sale in Kowloon Bay had been procured from Dubai.
