‘Boiled garlic water can’t cure coronavirus’: Govt steps up bid to curb rumours

PIB fact check issued a clarification on the cure of coronavirus.

False claims in social media suggest that it can be cured by boiled garlic water.

PIB wrote that the garlic water treatment is among the other fake news.
