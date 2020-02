Health Headlines - 2-4-19

HONG KONG IS REPORTING ITS FIRSTDEATH FROM THE CORONAVIRUS... ASTHEDEATH TOLL IN MAINLAND CHINA HASJUMPED UP BY MORE THAN 60 IN THEPASTDAY.MEANWHILE...OFFICIALS IN THE U-SARE TRYING TO KEEP THAT NUMBERLOW.AND AS FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENTJONATHAN SERRIE TELLS US... THEYWANT TOKEEP FEAR ABOUT THE VIRUS...UNDER CONTROL.PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS SAY ACHILD UNDER QUARANTINE AT MARCHAIR RESERVE BASE WAS TAKENTO A NEARBY HOSPITAL AFTERDEVELOPING A FEVER.THE CHILD WAS AMONG 195QUARANTINED PASSENGERS EVACUATEDFROM CHINA ABOARD THIS AIRCRAFTLASTWEEK.ADDITIONALLY, A COMMERCIALPASSENGER ARRIVING MONDAY IN LOSANGELES WITH NO SYMPTOMS WASPLACED UNDER FEDERALQUARANTINE...AND TRANSFERRED TO THE BASE AS APRECAUTION BASED ON TRAVELHISTORY.

FEDERAL OFFICIALS ARECONSIDERING EXPANDING STRICTSCREENING MEASURES ALREADY INPLACE AT U.S. AIRPORTS.0:37 - 0:41WOLF SAYS: "WE'RE CONCERNEDABOUT AIRPORTS, BUT WE'RE ALSOLOOKING AT, UM, MARITIMEPORTS AS WELL AS LAND PORTS OFENTRY.

SO, FOLKS COMING IN FROMCANADA AND MEXICO AS WELL."CHINA HAS COMPLETED THE RAPIDCONSTRUCTION OF ONE HOSPITAL,AND SAYS MORE ARE ON THE WAY...TO HOUSE CORONAVIRUS PATIENTS INTHE CITY OF WUHAN AND HUBEIPROVINCE...THE EPICENTER OF THE OUTBREAK.0:53 - 0:57PING SAYS: "CHINA IS GOING TOWIN THIS BATTLE WITH YOUR STRONGSUPPORT."THIS MORNING, CHINESEAUTHORITIES CONFIRMED THE DEATHOF A CORONAVIRUS PATIENT INHONG KONG...THE SECOND DEATH OUTSIDE THECHINESE MAINLAND.

THE FIRSTINVOLVED A CHINESE TRAVELER TOTHE PHILIPPINES.THE WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION'SSECRETARY GENERAL ADMONISHEDNATIONS TO BE MOREFORTHCOMING WITH INFORMATIONABOUT THE VIRUS'S SPREAD OUTSIDEOF CHINA.1:18 - 1:27GHEBREYESUS SAYS: "WITHOUTBETTER DATA, IT'S VERY HARD FORUS TO ASSESS HOW THEOUTBREAK IS EVOLVING OR WHATIMPACT IT COULD HAVE."THE FIRST PATIENT TO TESTPOSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS IN THEU.S. HAS BEEN RELEASED FROM ASEATTLEAREA HOSPITAL.PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS CONTINUETO MONITOR HIM AS HE RECOVERS INISOLATION AT HOME.1:39 - 1:54OF THE 11 CONFIRMED CORONAVIRUSCASES IN THE U.S., THIS PATIENTAND 8 OTHERS WERE TRAVELERSRETURNING FROM CHINA.

THE OTHERTWO ARE SPOUSES OF INFECTEDTRAVELERS.

IN ATLANTA JONATHANSERRIE FOX NEWSA NEW STUDY REVEALS A SCARYCONNECTION BETWEEN ANESTHESIAFOR A C-SECTION -- ANDPOSTPARTUM DEPRESSION.RESEARCHERS FROM COLUMBIAUNIVERSITY LOOKED AT MORE THAN400-THOUSAND C-SECTION BIRTHS OVER A 7-YEARPERIOD.JUST 8-PERCENT OF THE WOMEN HADGENERAL ANESTHESIA DURING THEIRDELIVERY.

HOWEVER -- THOSE WOMENWERE 54- PERCENT MORE LIKELYTO BE HOSPITALIZEDFOR SEVERE POSTPARTUM DEPRESSION... THAN THOSE WHO HAD ANEPIDURAL.THEY WERE 90-PERCENT MORELIKELY TO SELF-HARM..

OR HAVESUICID