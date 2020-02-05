Global  

Owaisi slams Ram temple trust formation timing; Uma Bharti calls for Ram Rajya

Asaduddin Owaisi has lashed out at Prime Minister Modi’s Ram Temple trust announcement.

He said that the announcement was made with an eye on Delhi polls.

Owaisi also slammed the BJP for giving Padma Shri to LK Advani.
