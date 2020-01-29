Coronavirus casts shadow on Tokyo Olympics

The spread of coronavirus has so far killed more than 490 people and spread to over 20 countries.

And there are now fears that it could threaten Tokyo's Summer Olympics Games.

The Organising Committee CEO Toshiro Muto gave this statement to media on Wednesday (February 5).

(SOUNDBITE) (Japanese) TOKYO 2020 CEO, TOSHIRO MUTO, SAYING: "I am seriously worried that the spread of infectious disease caused by new coronavirus could throw cold water on the momentum of the games.

I hope it will subside as soon as possible.

As the organizing committee, we would like to take countermeasures against infectious disease firmly, in cooperation with IPC, IOC, the (Japanese) government and Tokyo government." Japenese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has said the government would work hard to minimize any impact from the virus outbreak on the Games, which start on July 24.

One expert told Reuters that vaccines the virus probably wouldn't be ready by the start of the competition.