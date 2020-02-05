Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Madonna offers to sublet her New York apartment to Prince Harry

Madonna offers to sublet her New York apartment to Prince Harry

Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:42s - Published < > Embed
Madonna offers to sublet her New York apartment to Prince Harry

Madonna offers to sublet her New York apartment to Prince Harry

Madonna has offered to sublet her Central Park West apartment to Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex in a cheeky video.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Madonna Wants Harry And Meghan To Live In Her New York Apartment

Because it's "so boring" in Canada... *Madonna* has offered her New York apartment to Prince Harry...
Clash - Published Also reported by •WorldNewsBelfast TelegraphIndependentUSATODAY.comCBS 2CTV News



You Might Like


Tweets about this

TheScotsman

The Scotsman “I’ll let them sublet my apartment in Central Park West. It’s two bedrooms. It’s got the best view of Manhattan.” https://t.co/SADvM0R9F7 30 minutes ago

bbngnews

In other News😲📰... Madonna offers to sublet her New York apartment to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle so they don't have to go 'boring'… https://t.co/5mzki8zUUI 1 hour ago

Anoop01626843

Anoop RT @Independent: Madonna warns Harry and Meghan that ‘Canada is boring’ and offers them her New York apartment https://t.co/jsj4rGB7tx 1 hour ago

WIONews

WION In a video posted on @Madonna's Instagram page, the singer can be seen getting ready while speaking to the camera a… https://t.co/3wHX3l7j3T 2 hours ago

__maks__123

❌ M A K C ❌ RT @mytalk1071: #Madonna has offered to sublet her Central Park West apartment to #PrinceHarry and #MeghanMarkle in a new video. https://t… 2 hours ago

jacobakpene

Lasgidi Online Madonna Offers To Sublet Her New York Apartment To Prince Harry And Meghan Markle So They Don’t Run Off To “Boring”… https://t.co/OIYZVXiR5q 2 hours ago

newsheadlinesng

News Headlines Madonna offers to sublet her New York apartment to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle so they don’t run off t READ MORE https://t.co/TyLIVQco8l 2 hours ago

brownzeetv

IG: brownzeetv Madonna offers to sublet her New York apartment to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle so they don't run off to 'boring'… https://t.co/m5gZjWu7sL 2 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Madonna Offers NYC Apartment To Harry And Meghan [Video]Madonna Offers NYC Apartment To Harry And Meghan

The Queen of Pop has an offer for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:41Published

Madonna urges Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan not to move to Canada [Video]Madonna urges Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan not to move to Canada

Madonna has urged Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, not to move to Canada because it's "so boring there", and instead offers to let them live in her New York apartment.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:36Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.