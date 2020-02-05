|
China Coronavirus Airlift Flights Land At Travis Air Force Base
|
Two flights carrying evacuees from Wuhan, China amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak landed at Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield early Wednesday morning.
The evacuees, numbering in the hundreds, will be quarantined for the next couple of weeks.
Anne Makovec reports.
(2/5/20)
