Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > China Coronavirus Airlift Flights Land At Travis Air Force Base

China Coronavirus Airlift Flights Land At Travis Air Force Base

Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 01:27s - Published < > Embed
China Coronavirus Airlift Flights Land At Travis Air Force Base

China Coronavirus Airlift Flights Land At Travis Air Force Base

Two flights carrying evacuees from Wuhan, China amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak landed at Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield early Wednesday morning.

The evacuees, numbering in the hundreds, will be quarantined for the next couple of weeks.

Anne Makovec reports.

(2/5/20)
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

350 coronavirus evacuees land at Travis Air Force Base

Two flights with 350 American coronavirus evacuees from Wuhan, China, landed early Wednesday at...
SFGate - Published

Planes with hundreds of Americans fleeing coronavirus in Wuhan, China, land in California

Two chartered flights carrying hundreds of Americans fleeing the coronavirus outbreak in China have...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •Newsday



You Might Like


Tweets about this

KPIXtv

KPIX 5 This morning, 2 flights with 350 Americans on board, arrived at @Travis60AMW after a flight from China where the de… https://t.co/bw3tM5pdAu 2 hours ago

ARIMACCY

🌬 RT @AnneKPIX: Following the latest from Travis Air Force Base on the plane that just arrived - full of US citizens evacuated from the epice… 2 hours ago

AnneKPIX

Anne Makovec Following the latest from Travis Air Force Base on the plane that just arrived - full of US citizens evacuated from… https://t.co/cvZL6KQemO 2 hours ago

KPIXtv

KPIX 5 Two flights with 350 Americans on board arrived early Wednesday at Travis Air Force Base after a flight from China… https://t.co/jGdJfIGAXg 2 hours ago

HainesForSF

Shaun Haines 力是亮 Thoughts? San Francisco:: China Coronavirus Airlift Flights Land At Travis Air Force Base https://t.co/AtDLNXefvy… https://t.co/0Ta7o4DsCR 2 hours ago

YahmMee

mee ree yahm RT @kegeiger: Quarantine is good idea. Why is Canada still letting planes from China fly in without any screening of passengers? Ban all… 3 days ago

kegeiger

Kathy Geiger Quarantine is good idea. Why is Canada still letting planes from China fly in without any screening of passengers?… https://t.co/eqsbIIGOas 3 days ago

Aceandbogie

WM RT @jdgemm: What is the plan when you bring them back? Mandatory quarantine? And why still allow flights into Canada when our national carr… 4 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Drone used to deliver groceries for quarantined villagers in China amid coronavirus outbreak [Video]Drone used to deliver groceries for quarantined villagers in China amid coronavirus outbreak

A drone was used to deliver groceries for quarantined villagers in eastern China amid a coronavirus outbreak. The video, captured in the city of Tengzhou in Shandong Province on February 3, shows a..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:35Published

Flights Carrying U.S. Coronavirus Evacuees From China Arrive At Travis AFB [Video]Flights Carrying U.S. Coronavirus Evacuees From China Arrive At Travis AFB

Coronavirus evacuees from China arrived at Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield early Wednesday morning.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 02:37Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.