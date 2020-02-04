Drone used to deliver groceries for quarantined villagers in China amid coronavirus outbreak

A drone was used to deliver groceries for quarantined villagers in eastern China amid a coronavirus outbreak.

The video, captured in the city of Tengzhou in Shandong Province on February 3, shows a bag of instant noodles and some vegetables attached to a drone being flown into the air to deliver to a quarantined family.

Since the family came back from Wuhan where coronavirus originated, they have had to be quarantined for 14 days.

So the village decided to use a drone to deliver food for them to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus.