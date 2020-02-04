Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Drone used to deliver groceries for quarantined villagers in China amid coronavirus outbreak

Drone used to deliver groceries for quarantined villagers in China amid coronavirus outbreak

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:34s - Published < > Embed
Drone used to deliver groceries for quarantined villagers in China amid coronavirus outbreak

Drone used to deliver groceries for quarantined villagers in China amid coronavirus outbreak

A drone was used to deliver groceries for quarantined villagers in eastern China amid a coronavirus outbreak.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Drone used to deliver groceries for quarantined villagers in China amid coronavirus outbreak

A drone was used to deliver groceries for quarantined villagers in eastern China amid a coronavirus outbreak.

The video, captured in the city of Tengzhou in Shandong Province on February 3, shows a bag of instant noodles and some vegetables attached to a drone being flown into the air to deliver to a quarantined family.

Since the family came back from Wuhan where coronavirus originated, they have had to be quarantined for 14 days.

So the village decided to use a drone to deliver food for them to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

WHO Wants More Information Sharing On Novel Coronavirus [Video]WHO Wants More Information Sharing On Novel Coronavirus

The World Health Organization has asked public health officials to improve data-sharing in response to the novel coronavirus outbreak. In the US, CDC and NIH officials say their counterparts in China..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:38Published

Chinese residents walk through five-metre-long disinfectant tunnel to enter community amid coronavirus outbreak [Video]Chinese residents walk through five-metre-long disinfectant tunnel to enter community amid coronavirus outbreak

Residents in southern China's Chongqing were captured walking through a five-metre-long disinfectant tunnel to enter their community amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:17Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.