Wednesday Sector Laggards: Application Software, Auto Dealerships

In trading on Wednesday, application software shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1%.

Helping drag down the group were shares of Manhattan Associates, off about 11.6% and shares of Paylocity Holding off about 11.3% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are auto dealerships shares, down on the day by about 0.9% as a group, led down by LMP Automotive Holdings, trading lower by about 32.7% and Carvana, trading lower by about 4.6%.




