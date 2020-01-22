Wednesday Sector Laggards: Application Software, Auto Dealerships 12 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Market News Video - Duration: 01:08s - Published Wednesday Sector Laggards: Application Software, Auto Dealerships In trading on Wednesday, application software shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Manhattan Associates, off about 11.6% and shares of Paylocity Holding off about 11.3% on the day. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Wednesday Sector Laggards: Application Software, Auto Dealerships In trading on Wednesday, application software shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Manhattan Associates, off about 11.6% and shares of Paylocity Holding off about 11.3% on the day. Also lagging the market Wednesday are auto dealerships shares, down on the day by about 0.9% as a group, led down by LMP Automotive Holdings, trading lower by about 32.7% and Carvana, trading lower by about 4.6%.





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Wednesday Sector Laggards: General Contractors & Builders, Metals Fabrication & Products In trading on Wednesday, general contractors & builders shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.7%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Skyline Champion, down about 12.9% and.. Credit: Market News Video Duration: 01:08Published 1 week ago Wednesday Sector Laggards: Shipping, Trucking Stocks In trading on Wednesday, shipping shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.1%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Costamare, off about 12.8% and shares of Star Bulk Carriers.. Credit: Market News Video Duration: 01:08Published 2 weeks ago