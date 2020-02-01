Global  

LeBron James Reps A Bryant Jersey

LeBron James Reps A Bryant JerseyAntetokounmpo's team will wear No. 24 in honor of Kobe Bryant.
LeBron James scraps written speech, delivers heartfelt message to honor of Kobe Bryant during Lakers ceremony

LeBron took a moment to celebrate all that Bryant accomplished in a Lakers jersey
CBS Sports - Published

Lakers' LeBron James picks No. 2 jersey for All-Star Game as tribute to Gianna Bryant

James, who has a 5-year-old daughter of his own, said that he thought of his daughter, Zhuri, as he...
Hindu - Published


