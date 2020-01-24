Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > India vs NZ |'Everybody goes through a bad day': Shreyas Iyer on ODI loss

India vs NZ |'Everybody goes through a bad day': Shreyas Iyer on ODI loss

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:19s - Published < > Embed
India vs NZ |'Everybody goes through a bad day': Shreyas Iyer on ODI loss

India vs NZ |'Everybody goes through a bad day': Shreyas Iyer on ODI loss

India lost the 1st ODI against New Zealand on Wednesday.

India has been in a commendable form after beating New Zealand 5-0 in the previous T20I series.

Indian batsman Shreyas Iyer said, "everybody goes through that bad day".
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

'I know how it feels': Shreyas Iyer on U-19 team reaching World Cup finals [Video]'I know how it feels': Shreyas Iyer on U-19 team reaching World Cup finals

Indian cricketer Shreyas Iyer lauded the Under-19 cricket team on their performance in the ongoing World Cup. India's U-19 team reached the World Cup finals by defeating Pakistan.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:22Published

India vs New Zealand, 1st T20I: Iyer, Rahul take India to big win in Auckland | Oneindia News [Video]India vs New Zealand, 1st T20I: Iyer, Rahul take India to big win in Auckland | Oneindia News

Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul slammed brilliant half-centuries as Team India defeated New Zealand by six wickets and took 1-0 lead at Eden Park in Auckland (January 24). Chasing a target of 204 set by the..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:07Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.