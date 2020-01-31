Global  

20 SoCal Firefighters Return Home After Battling Australian Bushfires

Twenty Angeles National Forest firefighters who traveled to Australia to help battle the bushfires which have ravaged the island nation for nearly six months returned home Wednesday.

Tina Patel reports.
