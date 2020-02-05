Senate Acquits Trump

On Wednesday, he U.S. Senate found President Donald Trump not guilty of abusing his powers.

The Senate cleared Trump of Democrats’ accusations he acted improperly in withholding U.S. security aid to Ukraine.

The Senate vote was 52-48.

The Republican party, which controls the senate, voted almost unanimously to acquit Trump.

Mitt Romney, senator from Utah, is the only Republican who voted to convict and remove Pres.

Trump from office.