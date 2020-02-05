Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Senate Acquits Trump

Senate Acquits Trump

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:24s - Published < > Embed
Senate Acquits Trump

Senate Acquits Trump

On Wednesday, he U.S. Senate found President Donald Trump not guilty of abusing his powers.

The Senate cleared Trump of Democrats’ accusations he acted improperly in withholding U.S. security aid to Ukraine.

The Senate vote was 52-48.

The Republican party, which controls the senate, voted almost unanimously to acquit Trump.

Mitt Romney, senator from Utah, is the only Republican who voted to convict and remove Pres.

Trump from office.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

U.S. Senate acquits Trump of abuse of power impeachment charge

The U.S. Senate on Wednesday found President Donald Trump not guilty of abusing his powers, as had...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.comJerusalem PostHinducbs4.comChicago S-T


Senate acquits Trump in historic vote as re-election battle looms

By David Morgan, Susan Cornwell, Richard Cowan and Patricia Zengerle
Reuters - Published Also reported by •cbs4.comChicago S-T



You Might Like


Tweets about this

AmberLe20241180

Amber Lee RT @pushforward40: Senate acquits Trump on abuse of power, obstruction of Congress charges https://t.co/91bqaRb6wU 2 seconds ago

VulcanPrincess6

Connie AscanioAncona RT @NewsHour: BREAKING NEWS: The U.S. Senate acquits President Donald Trump on both articles of impeachment — abuse of power and obstructio… 2 seconds ago

krnpalmer

Impeach Again like we did Last Year🆘️ RT @StephenGlahn: No vote count described here- I assume 48 yeah to 52 no on each Article. The @GOP just convicted themselves on the cha… 2 seconds ago

RudyMun02999328

Rudy Munoz 🇺🇸 Republican 🇺🇸 Maga and Kag 🇺🇸 RT @NancyJKoch: U.S. Senate acquits President Trump - WOOOHOOO! Truth, justice and righteousness prevail ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ Can you say buh… 3 seconds ago

kimluxhoj

Kim 🌊🌊💙 RT @JohnMTalmadgeMD: @Jodymcp @TomJChicago @rachelquenzer @atrupar #Presidementia Senate Acquits Edition: Trump’s dangerous brain dysfuncti… 4 seconds ago

CharlesPTardif

Charles-P Tardif Split Senate acquits #CriminalOfTheCenturyTrump of impeachment - #RepublicansAllBehindGuiltyTrump https://t.co/kuoyDccHgH via @MotherJones 6 seconds ago

thaminda19

Thaminda Ramanayake 🇺🇸 🇱🇰 What a total***show by the rat***Democrats! TOTAL WASTE of TAXPAYER $$! #PAYUSBACK! @realDonaldTrump - con… https://t.co/dfykPAoyic 6 seconds ago

DanaCarlson8577

Dana Carlson RT @glennkirschner2: If the Senate acquits Trump today, consider the following scenario: it’s October 2020. The poll numbers have Trump tra… 6 seconds ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

U.S. Senate acquits Trump on both articles of impeachment [Video]U.S. Senate acquits Trump on both articles of impeachment

President Donald Trump was acquitted on Wednesday in his U.S. Senate impeachment trial, saved by fellow Republicans who rallied to protect him nine months before he asks voters in a deeply divided..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:32Published

Senate Acquits President Trump Of Two Articles Of Impeachment [Video]Senate Acquits President Trump Of Two Articles Of Impeachment

President Donald Trump has been acquitted of all charges in his Senate impeachment trial; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:08Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.