Romney Turns Back On GOP, Votes To Convict Trump

Republican Sen.

Mitt Romney made a stunning break with his own party on Wednesday.

CNN reports Romoney harshly criticized President Donald Trump over his actions toward Ukraine.

In an emotional speech on the Senate floor, he said the President is "guilty of an appalling abuse of public trust." The Utah Republican voted to convict the President on the abuse of power charge brought by the House in the impeachment trial.

Romney is the only Republican senator to vote to convict on one of the two articles of impeachment.