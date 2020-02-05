'Ward-Prowse injury not as bad as feared' 14 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:23s - Published 'Ward-Prowse injury not as bad as feared' Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl confirms James Ward-Prowse’s injury in the 3-2 defeat at Tottenham is not as bad as first feared. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Dan Heritage Dont really know what to say after that, dominated so much of the game but yet again didnt take the chances we shou… https://t.co/yDYkosIybc 1 hour ago Chris Hasenhuttl on Ward-Prowse... “Ward-Prowse injury is not as bad as first feared, so that’s a positive” #TOTSOU 2 hours ago Josh Arnott RT @5liveSport: Back under way in North London. Let's hope James Ward-Prowse's injury isn't as bad as first feared. 🤞 📲: https://t.co/g1D… 3 hours ago BBC 5 Live Sport Back under way in North London. Let's hope James Ward-Prowse's injury isn't as bad as first feared. 🤞 📲:… https://t.co/j6a0xIpA2S 3 hours ago