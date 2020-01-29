McConnell avoids question on Trump's conduct

Global  

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:51s
Following the Senate vote to acquit U.S. President Donald Trump, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell avoided a reporter's question having to do with Trump's conduct, saying that it's all in the 'rearview mirror.'
0
McConnell and other Republicans engineered a stripped-down trial with no witnesses or new evidence.

Democrats called the trial a sham and a cover-up.

Trump called the impeachment an attempted coup and a Democratic attempt to annul his 2016 election victory.




