Buttigieg Maintains Lead with 86% of Precincts Reporting in Iowa Caucus
The Iowa Democratic Party released a third wave of results from the Iowa Caucuses Wednesday afternoon with 86% of precincts reporting.

FORMER INDIANA MAYOR PETE BUTTIGIEG HAS A SLIGHT LEAD OVER SENATOR BERNIE SANDERS... AND SENATOR ELIZABETH WARREN IS RUNNING THIRD.
ROUNDING OUT THE TOP SIX ARE FORMER VICE PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN... SENATOR AMY KLOBUCHAR... AND ANDEW YANG..
THE IOWA DEMOCRATIC PARTY HAS BLAMED AN APP USED TO COLLECT CAUCUS DATA FOR THE DELAY IN RELEASING RESULTS...
A CAUCUS CAPTAIN FOR THE BIDEN CAMPAIGN SAYS THE PROBLEMS GO DEEPER THAN THAT...
STEVE HARTFORD SAYS CAUCUS STAFF AT HIS SITE IN MARION DIDN'T KNOW THE RULES....
AND THAT THE PROBLEM COST SENATOR ELIZABETH WARREN A DELEGATE..
STEVE HARFORD, BIDEN CAUCUS CAPTAIN: "ONE DELEGATE SHORT OF BEING VIABLE AND SO THEY WERE TOLD THAT THEY WEREN'T VIABLE AND THEY HAD TO DISBAND. WHEN THEY COULD'VE BEEN TOLD THEY JUST NEEDED TO GET ONE MORE PERSON TO COME OVER."
THAT LED TO CALLS TO THE IOWA DEMOCRATIC PARTY TO CLARIFY THE RULES.
BY THE TIME THAT HAPPENED... MANY OF WARREN'S SUPPORTERS HAD ALREADY GIVEN UP AND LEFT... PREVENTING HER FROM REACHING THE VIABILITY



