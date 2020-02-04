Global  

Will Delhi police revelations on Shaheen bagh shooter hurt AAP in polls?

The Delhi police’s allegations linking the Shaheen Bagh shooter to the AAP has only added to the political war ahead of voting in the national capital.
Shaheen Bagh shooter Kapil joined AAP in 2019, claims Delhi Police

In the photos, Kapil can be seen taking the membership of AAP along with his father Gaje Singh. The...
Zee News - Published Also reported by •Mid-DayIndiaTimesDNA


Delhi Police officer who shared Shaheen Bagh shooter's AAP links barred from poll duty

Delhi Police DCP Rajesh Deo told reporters on Tuesday that Kapil Baisala, who had opened fire at...
DNA - Published Also reported by •Zee NewsIndiaTimes



AapBelapurNM

Aam Aadmi Party - Navi Mumbai (Belapur Assembly) BJP decimated in Delhi due to uncovering of #Gunjakapoor plot and revelations by Kapil Gujjar's father. The blow b… https://t.co/9eHUb0UFl9 14 hours ago

prasadaditi

Aditi Prasad RT @htTweets: #DelhiElections2020 | Will Delhi police revelations on #ShaheenBagh shooter hurt AAP in polls? https://t.co/TFhsS6rgUR #Del… 19 hours ago

htTweets

Hindustan Times #DelhiElections2020 | Will Delhi police revelations on #ShaheenBagh shooter hurt AAP in polls?… https://t.co/HStKwK4cpV 21 hours ago


Delhi polls 2020: AAP'S Raghav Chadha says Amit Shah behind firing at Shaheen Bagh|Oneindia [Video]Delhi polls 2020: AAP'S Raghav Chadha says Amit Shah behind firing at Shaheen Bagh|Oneindia

Oneindia's ground report on Delhi polls 2020: In an exclusive conversation, Raghav Chadha says that Amit Shah is behind Shaheen Bagh firing, BJP making false allegations against AAP.

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:51Published

Delhi polls 2020: BJP'S Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga says BJP will vacate Shaheen Bagh on 11th Feb [Video]Delhi polls 2020: BJP'S Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga says BJP will vacate Shaheen Bagh on 11th Feb

Oneindia's ground report on Delhi polls 2020: In an exclusive conversation, Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga says that BJP will form the govt in Delhi on Feb 11th and Shaheen Bagh will be vacated.

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 04:33Published

