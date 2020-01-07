Members of the Cabinet arrive at Downing Street

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn



Recent related videos from verified sources Cabinet depart Downing St after meeting with PM Members of the Cabinet leave 10 Downing Street following a meeting with Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Parliament is to resume later this afternoon with Mr Johnson making a statement regarding the.. Credit: ODN Duration: 01:38Published on January 7, 2020 Cabinet arrives at Downing St as Parliament returns Members of the Cabinet arrive at 10 Downing Street ahead of the reopening of Parliament after the Christmas recess. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to make a statement regarding the Iran.. Credit: ODN Duration: 01:26Published on January 7, 2020