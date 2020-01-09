Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Derek Mackay > Scottish Finance Secretary quits on Budget day amid reports he befriended boy

Scottish Finance Secretary quits on Budget day amid reports he befriended boy

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:05s - Published < > Embed
Scottish Finance Secretary quits on Budget day amid reports he befriended boy

Scottish Finance Secretary quits on Budget day amid reports he befriended boy

Derek Mackay, former Scottish Finance Secretary has resigned after admitting he had “behaved foolishly”, following reports he sent hundreds of messages to a 16-year-old boy.

The father-of-two stepped down just hours before he was due to announce the Scottish Budget for 2020-21.

The Scottish Sun reported Mr Mackay befriended the teenager on Facebook and Instagram and sent him 270 messages.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Scottish finance secretary Derek Mackay resigns amid claims he messaged 16-year-old boy

The politician was due to present the Scottish government's budget at Holyrood later.
Daily Record - Published Also reported by •BBC News


Scottish tax and spending plans to be published

Scottish Finance Secretary Derek Mackay is due to set out his budget plans in a speech at Holyrood.
BBC News - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh on meeting with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharamanaraman [Video]BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh on meeting with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharamanaraman

BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh on meeting with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:59Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.