Scottish Finance Secretary quits on Budget day amid reports he befriended boy

Derek Mackay, former Scottish Finance Secretary has resigned after admitting he had “behaved foolishly”, following reports he sent hundreds of messages to a 16-year-old boy.

The father-of-two stepped down just hours before he was due to announce the Scottish Budget for 2020-21.

The Scottish Sun reported Mr Mackay befriended the teenager on Facebook and Instagram and sent him 270 messages.