Jay-Z reveals one of the last things Kobe Bryant said to him

Jay-Z says Kobe Bryant was in the "greatest space" he's ever seen him in when he saw the basketball pro over the new year, and revealed the last thing he said to him was to urge the rapper to go and see his daughter shoot some hoops.
