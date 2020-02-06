Coronavirus: paramedics in hazmat suits take away a THIRD person in York 3 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Duration: 00:31s - Published Coronavirus: paramedics in hazmat suits take away a THIRD person in York Fears that a THIRD person in the UK has the coronavirus were sparked today after a paramedics in hazmat suits swooped on a house in a city at the centre of the outbreak.Paramedics were seen leading away a young Chinese woman from a terraced house an area of York popular with students at 7.20pm on Tuesday night.The first confirmed cases of coronavirus infection in the UK - an un-named Chinese male student from York University and his mum - were identified last week The latest suspected case lives less than 1/3 of a mile from the address in Millfield Lane, York, where paramedics were spotted on Tuesday night.Mobile phone footage, taken from a nearby house, shows a paramedic in protective clothing entering the house.A witness said the medics took a young woman - whose nationality is not yet known - away from the property without needing a stretcher.The witness, who did not wish to be named, said the ambulance arrived at the house at around 7.20pm on Tuesday (Feb 4) and left without using their siren.They added: "It is a student house with about four or five people living in, so it is most likely she was a student."I imagine the people in the house were concerned. I was just visiting someone on the street, but it was scary to see."The obvious concern is that it is another coronavirus case, which is worrying."The incident comes just a week after a male York University student and his mother became the first confirmed cased of the deadly virus in the UK.The student had been staying at Staycity Aparthotel in the city when they were taken ill last Wednesday (29 Jan).Public Health England has declined to comment on the matter, saying: "We will not be providing rolling updates on suspected cases."This is to protect patient confidentiality." The government body revealed, as of 5 February, a total of 468 UK tests have concluded, of which 466 were confirmed negative and two positive.But York Central MP Rachel Maskell has hit out at the lack of communication from health authorities about the coronavirus outbreak. She said of the latest suspected case: "It is crucial that the public are kept informed of developments associated with the Coronavirus infection. "I have raised this twice in the House of Commons this week and am awaiting a further meeting with the Minister." People of Chinese origin make up the single largest non-white ethnic group in York, accounting for around 1.2 per cent of the city's 200,000 population.Both the University of York and York St John University have said they were not aware of any students being treated for the coronavirus.A spokesman for the University of York insisted the student confirmed to have contracted the deadly virus did not come into contact with other students.A statement said: "The affected student did not come into contact with the virus on campus or in the Vita accommodation. Initially, Public Health England (PHE) confirmed to the University that the student had not been present in student accommodation on or off campus between the point of being exposed to the virus and being taken to hospital."As soon as PHE released this new information, the University informed all staff and students."We understand that this update will cause concern, and we would like to stress that the level of risk remains negligible." 0

